-
Now Playing: ‘$ELLEBRITY – The Go-To Girls’ | September 27th at 8|7c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Wishing Olivia Newton-John a happy 72nd birthday!
-
Now Playing: Wishing Serena Williams a happy 39th birthday!
-
Now Playing: Norah Jones performs ‘Hurts To Be Alone’
-
Now Playing: Jeff Daniels on what it was like to step into James Comey’s shoes in ‘The Comey Rule’
-
Now Playing: Wishing Will Smith a happy 52nd birthday!
-
Now Playing: How relentless paparazzi hounded Britney Spears in 2007
-
Now Playing: Paris Hilton’s former manager shares rare details about first meeting the pop icon
-
Now Playing: New Chadwick Boseman mural honors ‘Black Panther’ legacy
-
Now Playing: Black Pumas singer Eric Burton and Jack Johnson perform ‘Colors’
-
Now Playing: J. Lo drops two music videos overnight featuring Maluma
-
Now Playing: Podcasters push innocence of ‘Suitcase Killer’ Melanie McGuire
-
Now Playing: Wishing Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas a happy birthday!
-
Now Playing: 'Fargo' actor on working with Chris Rock
-
Now Playing: Chris Rock on his nonverbal learning disorder and difficulty picking up social cues
-
Now Playing: Chris Rock talks about the new season of ‘Fargo’
-
Now Playing: Kristin Cavallari opens up about marriage and split from Jay Cutler
-
Now Playing: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome baby girl
-
Now Playing: New ‘Tiger King’ documentary looks for clues in star’s disappearance