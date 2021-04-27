Hollywood’s role in the US-China fight for cultural supremacy

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks with author and Wall Street Journal reporter Erich Schwartzel about his new book, "Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy."

