Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Hundreds of Santas riding jet skis take to the water to raise money for charity
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:35","description":"Over 150 Santas raised money for Christmas presents for children in residential care.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74463471","title":"Hundreds of Santas riding jet skis take to the water to raise money for charity","url":"/Entertainment/video/hundreds-santas-riding-jet-skis-water-raise-money-74463471"}