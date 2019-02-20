An inside look at the Rolex Greenroom at the 2019 Oscars

More
This year's theme is "underwater," with rooms filled with couches shaped like clam shells and lamps that look like sea glass.
0:36 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for An inside look at the Rolex Greenroom at the 2019 Oscars
And Indian food here at the Rolex greenman. We're getting ready for it would be nice rolling in giving the green and 26. Teen everything you do see it hear it here live in the all the pizza here at that corner behind it light. The house is all shaped like branch out plans look like the glass. All of our you lose your heart isn't accurate. Are hitting the stage we're presenting nominees and big night the Oscars I'm gonna happen and you're watching ABC news lack.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61203610,"title":"An inside look at the Rolex Greenroom at the 2019 Oscars","duration":"0:36","description":"This year's theme is \"underwater,\" with rooms filled with couches shaped like clam shells and lamps that look like sea glass.","url":"/Entertainment/video/inside-rolex-greenroom-2019-oscars-61203610","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.