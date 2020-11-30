A look inside Super Nintendo World ahead of its much-anticipated opening

More
The new theme park, featuring Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, is set to open Feb. 4 after being delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
1:40 | 11/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A look inside Super Nintendo World ahead of its much-anticipated opening
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"The new theme park, featuring Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, is set to open Feb. 4 after being delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74463527","title":"A look inside Super Nintendo World ahead of its much-anticipated opening","url":"/Entertainment/video/inside-super-nintendo-world-ahead-anticipated-opening-74463527"}