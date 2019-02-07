Irv Gotti discusses second season of his BET series 'Tales'

More
The music producer talks about the new Kanye West single and his scripted anthology, "Tales."
22:30 | 07/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Irv Gotti discusses second season of his BET series 'Tales'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"22:30","description":"The music producer talks about the new Kanye West single and his scripted anthology, \"Tales.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"64095336","title":"Irv Gotti discusses second season of his BET series 'Tales'","url":"/Entertainment/video/irv-gotti-discusses-season-bet-series-tales-64095336"}