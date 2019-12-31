Transcript for First ‘Jeopardy!’ champion recalls debut episode

My name is Greg Hopkins it and I was first and until we pray. Not only the first champion red but the very first attested to by. To experience first double B or for those. People involved Greg what are rats that is absolutely right. I had been a fan ever since I was child elementary school someone says. Hey did you know joke is coming call on Hamas and hot dogs Greg Hopkins your energy demonstrator. And energy demonstrators who movements like did in washoe. It was a health problem but so obviously we split. And splits in two separate ads and get this energy. Ride relaxed. Alex's. Correction was. Grade it was a hill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.