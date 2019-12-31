First ‘Jeopardy!’ champion recalls debut episode

More
Greg Hopkins was the first contestant to buzz-in on Alex Trebek’s first episode as host of the show in 1985.
0:54 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First ‘Jeopardy!’ champion recalls debut episode
My name is Greg Hopkins it and I was first and until we pray. Not only the first champion red but the very first attested to by. To experience first double B or for those. People involved Greg what are rats that is absolutely right. I had been a fan ever since I was child elementary school someone says. Hey did you know joke is coming call on Hamas and hot dogs Greg Hopkins your energy demonstrator. And energy demonstrators who movements like did in washoe. It was a health problem but so obviously we split. And splits in two separate ads and get this energy. Ride relaxed. Alex's. Correction was. Grade it was a hill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"Greg Hopkins was the first contestant to buzz-in on Alex Trebek’s first episode as host of the show in 1985.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"67985747","title":"First ‘Jeopardy!’ champion recalls debut episode","url":"/Entertainment/video/jeopardy-champion-recalls-debut-episode-67985747"}