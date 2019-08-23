-
Now Playing: Milo Ventimiglia talks dogs, Costner and 'Art of Racing'
-
Now Playing: 'Luce' star Kelvin Harrison on his rise to fame
-
Now Playing: 'Skin' star Jamie Bell on playing a white supremacist skinhead
-
Now Playing: Grammy-winning reggaeton record producer talks genre's growth
-
Now Playing: Missy Elliott releases new EP entitled ‘Iconology’
-
Now Playing: French Montana performs 'Welcome to the Party' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: French Montana performs 'All the Way Up' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: French Montana performs 'No Stylist' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with French Montana
-
Now Playing: French Montana performs 'Unforgettable' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Gerard Butler talks new action hero film 'Angel Has Fallen'
-
Now Playing: Meet the 'Fab Four of Football': New film pulls back the curtain on iconic female NFL team owners
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the D23 Expo
-
Now Playing: Ben Affleck marks a year of sobriety
-
Now Playing: Miley Cyrus defends herself from cheating rumors after split with Liam Hemsworth
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift says she'll re-record old albums, drops 'Lover' music video
-
Now Playing: How this Instagram model creates unique, DIY photo shoot sets from scratch
-
Now Playing: Akon discusses his Akonick label group and new music
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Taylor Swift reveals she will re-record her old music