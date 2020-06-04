Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel recalls his appearance as contestant on original ‘Millionaire’

Would you consider this a dream opportunity. Yet this but I get offered a lot of things and and I usually know instantly whether I want to do something odd. We're rolling along now with our comedy addition and Jimmy Kimmel from the man show as hot seat right night I went back I was watching you know I mean it was like. You're one of the very first celebrity contestants. I guess though it I was barely even a celebrity at that time believe me I had to ask a couple of times before I got on. It was not either the study of the celebrity back that I think it was 20012002. I remember having that like once again say exactly who you work. Luckily Regis new light punishment that was its most important which are due Michael. Do you take this or how does that work he had he had tell you what he would head to me that Porter I I got some good things nice nice opening. I've not watched it because it it pains me could see that young punk chewing gum and an artery just eye on the other hand what hundreds of tigers and it brings me endless amounts of some sort. Classes I'm all about religious.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.