Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel, Regis Philbin on new ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ set: Part 4

"Millionaire" was a success was -- "A," a million dollars. "B," the drama. "C," the wardrobe. "D," the host. You don't need to phone a friend. It was "D," Regis. I was the one who did this years ago. I don't remember. You don't remember. I do. The king has returned. The return of the king. How are you? Gosh you look fantastic. So do you. How are you doing? I wish I had that. I could put one on you. Shall we take a look at the set? Let's do it. Well, Regis, this is it. They did it very wel. Makes for a beautiful living room for someone. We've got the panels. The chairs, the questions, the dollar signs. You even have the shiny tie, which makes me feel good. And look up there. That's the -- oh, and here, too. You look good, Regis, very trim. I'm very happy to see you. I haven't seen you in a while. I know, it's been actually years. You don't call me anymore. What does that tie say? I think it says Mario Cuomo on it. That is not a Regis tie. So I imagine you must have a closet full of those. I do. I really do. Can I have one of them? Will you send me one? I will. All right. And then I'll send you a shoe or something. You know, this is -- you built this house. I looked over, I'm looking around. And I'm seeing a lot of people and a lot of things that are here now. Regis, no one will ever be better at doing this than you. No one. Never. And I'm not just being false humble by saying that. It's true. Really? You're the best. And that's why people love the show. I mean, it's a great game. But Regis is the reason. Jimmy pretty uniquely is the only host who Regis would actually validate and support hosting this television program. And I very much had that in mind when I knew we were bringing this back. To be honest, I love Michael, but I wouldn't do it if Regis wasn't okay with me doing it. No, it's very true. If it didn't feel right, I wouldn't feel right about it. You really were such a great host of this show. Thinking on your feet, making people feel comfortable. And really, more than anything, recognizing that this could be a life-changing experience for a lot of these people. Did you ever feel the gravity of that, somebody coming in and winning or losing. Well, that -- yes, I did. A huge amount of money. A lot of them did that too. Yeah. This is 21 years ago. It's a long time ago. I loved doing the show. Final answer? Final answer? Is that your final answer? When you're at restaurant, do they ask you if that's your final answer when you order stuff? Once in a while. But that's gotten old, you know -- Has it? You know, nobody says that anymore. People don't say it anymore? Well, there were, hopefully about to start saying it again. Maybe they'll torture me with it for my life. Regis, before we wrap it up, I have a question for $25,000. "Celebrity millionaire" hosted by me, Jimmy Kimmel, will be -- "A," a huge hit. "B," cancelled. "C," erotic. "D," a disaster. Oh, come on. The first one. A huge hit? Yes. That's -- hopefully that's right. I don't know. Well, it certainly is. I guess we'll find out. It will never be what it was with you, Regis. But thank you for giving me this opportunity and your blessing to host this show. I will do my best to carry on your tradition as to the best of my capabilities. Thank you, Regis. Hey, Jimmy, that was a lot of fun. Take care of yourself, good

