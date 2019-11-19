Transcript for Johnny Gill discusses his new album ‘Game Changer II’

It's canceling hands ABC radio now all my goodness you guys in for a treat I have a legendary man I'll go. And I teach a man who takes music and make this is all owned the one the only Johnny get ill. All one. Landed. Parent yeah. I am well I feel been very good to have you would studio today to talk about so many things one of them being this upcoming album. Gains to change years Phillies in the second. It's like there's so good first Avago delegate there says yeah. And think there is no where policy it would be even be possible to out duke game change what has gained ten to one of four years. And we had six singles all top ten number one records so. I as and we just coming out of the box right now game changes to. Debuting at number one on billboard and then singled one number one styles like okay we're off to a great start but. And he has the perfect name for a summonses music is single. I think he's very familiar well. Lou is not a name morale of China's. Big yeah. At the S and who insisted I I I have to say you know it's it's so great to have. You here the iconic ness of it all. Interestingly enough. It was his kind of funny I I I wish you guys had kind of synchronize your timing a little bit more. I just had little James sitting right here a moment ago no way yet Baghdad I'd has the loop couple and they don't. Fighting wow honey why I really sitting here and I said like all my guys. You know johnnies come in here around three ferry he wild animals like you've got to be kidding me so I was light I'll all the timing had been. Why can't accurately hagee guys bump into each that's moving crazy I know I know destructive of these and it's physical it's a good feeling because you know I have talked to a lot of the new addition group members of course your ear your own. Our teeth in your own right I mean clearly you had such a catalog of grates on that ice tilted his day out my plan I'm. Matt Matt Matt. So odd to get into it. I wanna talk about this album please. It's it's it's a great time for you to be Johnny gill because everybody's. Everybody loves Johnny Dee and. If everybody I'm so you're plaza body dumped a halt until everybody going used to and you can type of bureau. The your view of all time they resolved ago thumb while and one that I guarantee you give him four million lags. They're going to be somebody wealth bombed out bizarre stories but there's no reason to. Everybody and hello Johnny yeah eat it Anwar but they and I'm themselves alive. I'm Fisk so grateful yeah. I'm really grateful and the treating people with the will respect that. That I believe all of deserves so you know it's come from Pamela my dad was a minister and an. He taught us plant those seized about how we need to treat each other so I'm. Salute the NN it's coming back to you obviously a 112 million mom let's talk about obviously. Not the album but the single day that we would just mentioned because her feet as you mentioned. You know you signed Ralph you're in many people. How what of debt the process and that because we know he's his own little entity but the fact that you wanted to like have in the part of your teen. What why specifically did you feel the need to do or want to do. I think Ralph was one of the few out of all of us that never really nurtures his community never went from. Did and and and took his brand to the level ultimate level that we all did he was always the guy that was the leasing of the group. Always go home after we're done for Morgan. Oh in the addition and Eagles until and to those found to go back and eases than they have are never really. Had an opportunity. Two or capitalize on. Its brand and so I was telling them you know when you. The live in a long time and you have a lot to say and wanted to be it was expresses so it's a different ball game is a different worlds a different industry. But there's nothing that she changed or stop you from being able to have the opportunity. To do so if you get something this year so I said to Noah Friedman only able. And a pair of violence is 2010. Skills to his skills so it allowed me knowledge as rampant as some other people on the connect that I wanna. Given opportunity to in the platform to be able to express themselves. And still with fact I mean clearly you know you've known him for so long now did you guys like basically run errands and yet have some snow with that being said how much of is it. Do you all feel like you're at it it all I had a manager RD gone to let him do what he does. Unduly does that we talked and you have to do that and with every artist and allow them to be able to express themselves and though and here. Listen to what they want and figure out how to help them to get to where they wanna go and what pitch I think to achieve that's what's important most important as a CEO. And as also even as an artist and yeah yeah. That's good mean you know there's some people that are micro manages the Johnny you know he's not micromanaging Michael micromanage your career and I guess the have to be out a breath of fresh air because I'm sure you've been through dental saying. When you're on the well in the early days you know you kind of learn I guess have. Your own process when you now. Kinda work at parties as well tip. So the and that's why I find it is important. As an artist and recognize that people sometimes might not so a lot tomorrow does Donovan know they are Smart as don't know what. They want to do where they wanna be ultimately ninjas on the due to storm how to get there CF to sit down figure out and listen and look and see what it is. That they're trying to achieve and figure out how you come in to help them because when you can have them they can be and there are happy to be him being able to stay true to themselves to express themselves. It's to submit it benefits every book and Ian yeah. Now we we're talking about perfect but we also talk about the hit number one singles old woman and I'm me and him mean talk about that we now that song is inspired by her mother. My mom as she. I tell you that was I had that song for about five years that adjusted net make the games into one album so I least it's for his soldiers from around listening pleasure. And when I started back record that was the very first song I recorded them in overcome homes and I am and I you know please you know some stuff from my family my momma Brothers. And she heard that song and she was this like. And next thing you know she's saying it makes very hairs is seen images like OK and disease is kept them out I'm on the road traveling in the Brodeur. Yeah Mamas and you sing that song. It says Marty who elect that's beside her she goes you're like bets on. As that okay Nancy says is gonna be really successful. And aisles like reeling and you know I chose that as the personal answer enough. Went straight through to its opposites sides and not those vests mama knows best rank as Sheila she'll tell you that you know that there's only yes. It was so so crazy and funny but I I just love the fact that. When that song guitar about how we relied on the strength of so many women's shoulders because. And it's a reminder for all of us to understand that you know there's this with this whole move me to movement allowing. Fellows to be reminded. Room reminding women that bids they're powerful and they have a voice and it is time to be heard so it's a number of things that comes. The mess is through those songs. The man and talking about you know to some of the songs that -- be I think our. Their own specialness but couple but that's already paid tribute to Luther. Call me to have my ears Alia it's you know. I miss him dearly dead heats loop that to me was the one of the greatest storytellers. Ever as. Singer as a writer producer. He just a campaign and tell a story the campus until a story that was just like no no. And I've he was a good friend and I miss him coach moved to its people know how the the two was so fast. On its feet would talk and he would just and would have you scream and in tears but he I can always tell moment I think you mystical. At the look so your favorite memories like I know you said he's so fast that the what's one of the little things that you kind of remember him doing that you can tell share with us now. Almost one year. When you have a crystal for a New Year's Eve party. And I forgot to eat and I was drink and winding winding went and wanted one at some point I think I just passed out. And number of those I'm talking about the that's all I remember and it was like all men passed out. And saw I think I'd sit down before the New Year's game in solutions and everybody's into bands planted by his plan immigrants. Recalled revered Moyer goes hey echo yell it goes. Blow what I hello appointees as should've been there. Aren't there and really what that he brought out. And I want to be more Hannity Rivera minerals when W battle moment. Now you know aside clearly the music we we identify you with this these magical moments that you make through song. Let's have a little though the top school among the act seeing. Can we talk about this. Portraying. This roll and Aaron Bert you me. In this is that whatever whenever the opportunity kits are taken get a check you know I just don't update. When the phone ring only demands upon mile I just got out they didn't. That now you'll be featured in spinning gold I'm coming very highly anticipating anticipated because there's just only great act. Yeah mom that are going to be featured. And you know you haven't just in relation was Samuel Jackson right he had a Arlene Johnson. Tawdry news and you know so great amounts of and so grateful because my friends I don't sit we don't ask he says I don't ask him can you put in a movie gave his. In Vince's my friends there's just my family and when the phone rings and never have to look at them and they're going okay what is he one. I just my friends and family just people I love and that is truth in my road though love for him the death so it's like. And he's he's just. Set out to him Sam get well soon I tell you. He just had back surgery and that life on the golf course without Samb it's just not the same. I'm not saying you are not anyway buddy Paul my guy Mano fight we go at it and there's nobody nothing I look forward to. In the morning as more and they've given up and go on to fight cause we've that's all we do fight by fight it. If only got to you know it's funny because II mag failed to realize sometimes that. You know aside from being these superstar artists in the you know we have similar Jackson superstar actor you as a regular old buddies know now I'm in busting each other's tell my job among a group of Con Ed guys that you hang around with the death Samuel Jackson my easy do. There is Syria to elude. My good in this. As it means to greater count about me dive sealed in the schools on his sleigh. And we all have just you know a great time and it's nonstop protests talking. Back home now of course you know that film we'd be mentioned there's going to be some degree people involved how to do. Yeah. Prepare for something like at a mean obviously you know then who the guy is the key red did you get had a lot of research did you. Talk to anybody specifically eat like what what was your way to kind of. Mo just as it's it was I knew of him in and new. When he was when he did then and the way of a did so that it wasn't like nick you know on resuming with all the group that assists me. Since betraying him because he was one of the right is. And produces habits phone and and that it was just about anybody in. Him in the moment. Four. In the scene where. He was actually creating that song so. It was not hard to do it all it was you know and who don't know that's on him and and one of my fears Sloan so. I houses on it also wanted to be a part of it. Via and Intel just for everybody so they can no toppled about spinning golden kind of what it's all about noble garden everything. M older artists I mean he was he's an icon and he'd he discovered and work with so many from Donna summer's suit. The school's loss in the eyes of these two. All my good in this. She was so many and the story was a actually it's a true story you know about him about a I've been his son's who has taken on the news the the the responsibility you put this put in the this movie together has. Been doing in the make immaculate job of bringing it together so I'm I'm so excited about seeing him and seeing how it comes ago entered as as so many great people. Rule almost man's from the outside and I lab. So many people EC thought coming in while mrs. going to be interest it's going to be a big fan yeah. You know just you win in being this act car. But also kind of watching your life on the screen as well. The another it's all said and done the new edition story. Thoughts on that and the I know you've already I commented up and down about that whole thing but you know when were you surprised could lead to talk to that debt. Guys you know men about it and I'm curious your thoughts we pride digest the duration and and the responds. By that series and kind of the impact that it had to go back to kind of be one of those things it is totally brought back. All these memories once again in an air base you know this is to as I think for me. This. We only discussed the surface this so much more event. Fans didn't get a chance to see an. I don't even think up for our five more we could do it for what we've done what we've gone through. I was asked to lose a president callables we knew and felt that it would do will but nobody had any idea how well and just watching how people it is. Really embrace that that that the movie and it was amazing it was really amazing. A and out we wait for the as Johnny gill stories that you not left a path Atlantic and everybody's morale tell me liquids or Gilles. All right chip oust ordered Terry Lewis. The other day and he was to Sam's same thing it was like Johnny. When we get into this you'll stories is people I have no idea they have no idea. And it's them all of them at some point we'll do we'll get there. You know they'll all. The latest American. On the N of course we got need just before he you know wrap everything up game changes to. Yes so what now give the on this could. The day oh. No it's it's out now and and. I mean when he hears and wanted out that the changing attitudes is came in his came out right I don't know without already yeah and. I work with some greats call Santana as Celia and a song called fiesta. My dream come true I'm I'm a musician and plan and I have several guitars boom Paul Smith's that. Calls plays demise of course those languages but just having him to bless us with. Being on the song and Sealy. It's going to be. It's it it is definitely a departure from what I do but it's still old Johnny here is never compromise who I am and what I do. And then we have Ralph has been on on perfect and then. Kev on Edmonds on. On them a hoax phone call home that is really powerful so. It's just that best album this album. Every artist says my album my alma album's greatness work I've done today. I only wanna say that assist you get it listened to it and you and you're the jury you can make that decision I tell you this. It is it's this album. Is absolutely it's truly a special loan from the and I've done 37 years in this game in this the first time of an album to debut at number one on billboard. Simply by its fat that powerful. You that is to Mazen and I'm just excited at arm's I want the world to just here. Whatever you. Get from an at that point it's on you but I know what happens when when you listen to this somehow. It is bins it's so powerful soul of a woman that has said is a messes for every woman to recognize how strong she isn't. The soldiers that we stand and so many about great women. How perfect is a song that talks about. Women chasing these carols on social media is trying to do that keep over dance to Graham models and all the stuff to recognize understand that. You know you are who god made you embrace short imperfections. And love who you are be who you are and understand that that's what god major and that's what makes perfect so. These powerful message is -- is want to get out. Whether you love so hate the song I don't care but there's a messes it needs to be that needs to get out and be. Just really written firm to so many women so many guys to be reminded. Absolutely and I think you know part of it is like there's just so many nuggets that you have been there. That I want people to congress into it over and over all and not just like you know miss all of the little nuances yeah things that I think are just. Within those crevices so. Johnny thank you so much for stopping and I have a mom I know all first and foremost as the holiday season are you had anywhere especially in the home with mom in the family in my Sen and yeah well. You have a great time of course. Please game changes to Al now isn't all that mean you know I think Anita reissued good the bad good like you needed needed he put it out. That is landowners magical moment that it captivate from the top and the bottom yeah and I don't you respond that particular magazine Opel will convene a half. Yeah he's done with IBC radio have to go but please. Continue to support this man you know he's elected in June and I wanna sign off now the next time from vice president. Think you.

