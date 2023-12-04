Jon Batiste on how 'American Symphony' made his 'family and healing real'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sat down with Grammy and Academy Award-winner Jon Batiste and his wife, best-selling author Suleika Jaouad, to discuss their new Netflix documentary, "American Symphony."

December 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live