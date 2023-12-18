Jonathan Majors found guilty in 2 out of 4 counts of assault, harassment

Actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment but acquitted for another count of assault and harassment for an alleged attack against his ex-girlfriend.

December 18, 2023

