Jurors selected for Harvey Weinstein's New York trial

The jury selected consists of seven men and five women.
0:17 | 01/17/20

Upon breaking news in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial a jury has now been selected this sets the stage for testimony to begin. Next week that's a total of twelve jurors six alternate jurors we'll continue to follow the very latest on ABC seven and went back up and of course we'll have much more an eyewitness who starting at first at four.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

