Jury deliberations in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

Law and Crime Network host Terri Austin talks about awaiting the decision of the Depp-Heard defamation trial and how this trial could impact their public images and careers going forward.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live