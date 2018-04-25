Kanye West and Donald Trump bond over Twitter

More
The rapper has created quite a stir with his latest tweetstorm.
0:31 | 04/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kanye West and Donald Trump bond over Twitter
We're gonna begin with Kanye West. Who sets he does not care about the backlash from fans. He stands behind his support of president brought back west tweeted a picture of himself would make America great again hadn't in this post he wrote. You don't have to agree would trumpet the mob can't make me not love them both well both dragon energy just wrap your mind let that soak in for a second. He goes on to say I love every when he's my brother I don't agree with everything anyone does and one person that really loved that week. President trump he reached weeded kindness pros.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54733302,"title":"Kanye West and Donald Trump bond over Twitter","duration":"0:31","description":"The rapper has created quite a stir with his latest tweetstorm.","url":"/Entertainment/video/kanye-west-donald-trump-bond-twitter-54733302","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.