Transcript for Kanye West and Donald Trump bond over Twitter

We're gonna begin with Kanye West. Who sets he does not care about the backlash from fans. He stands behind his support of president brought back west tweeted a picture of himself would make America great again hadn't in this post he wrote. You don't have to agree would trumpet the mob can't make me not love them both well both dragon energy just wrap your mind let that soak in for a second. He goes on to say I love every when he's my brother I don't agree with everything anyone does and one person that really loved that week. President trump he reached weeded kindness pros.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.