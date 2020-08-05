-
Now Playing: Keke Palmer to sing ‘Zero to Hero’ for ‘Disney Family Singalong’
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson surprised a retiring English teacher with a special video message
-
Now Playing: Princess Diana was the most competitive mom in this race
-
Now Playing: Julia Michaels and JP Saxe discuss the celebrity version of 'If The World Was Ending'
-
Now Playing: Shaq’s big surprise for Keke, Michael and Sara
-
Now Playing: Dylan McDermott on his new series ‘Hollywood’
-
Now Playing: Marni Yang’s children reveal early memories with their mother
-
Now Playing: Billy Eichner gets ready for Disney Family Singalong
-
Now Playing: Exclusive preview of ‘The Last Dance’ new episode
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift announces ‘Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert’ on ABC
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber drop new song ‘Stuck with U’
-
Now Playing: Take it from Sheryl Crow: ‘There is liberation in embracing your age’
-
Now Playing: Read Harry Potter at home with Harry himself
-
Now Playing: Wyclef Jean on his personal loss and how it inspired his new song 'Distance'
-
Now Playing: ‘Stranger Things’ star crashes front-line workers’ Zoom wedding
-
Now Playing: Brandy performs ‘Baby Mama’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Nathan Fillion talks the gripping season finale of ‘The Rookie’
-
Now Playing: Pitbull debuts music video for ‘I Believe That We Will Win’