{"duration":"11:03","description":"ESPN's entertainment writer for \"The Undefeated\" expects Boseman to take home the gold posthumously, and Clayton Davis talks about Anthony Hopkins’ performance in \"The Father.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"77302514","title":"Kelley Carter predicts it will be Chadwick Boseman's night","url":"/Entertainment/video/kelley-carter-predicts-chadwick-bosemans-night-77302514"}