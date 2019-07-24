Kelsea Ballerini on hosting CMA Fest

More
Prior to hosting ABC's annual CMA Fest special on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET, Kelsea Ballerini reveals how she and Thomas Rhett prepared themselves.
0:17 | 07/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kelsea Ballerini on hosting CMA Fest
At first like a little problem and last year we heard him but. Lester we if you're. Court's next year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Prior to hosting ABC's annual CMA Fest special on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET, Kelsea Ballerini reveals how she and Thomas Rhett prepared themselves.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"64542492","title":"Kelsea Ballerini on hosting CMA Fest","url":"/Entertainment/video/kelsea-ballerini-hosting-cma-fest-64542492"}