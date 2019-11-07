Transcript for Kelsea Ballerini talks about her famous co-writers

Sometimes it's didn't. You forever. Like. Here is Julie Michaels. Sharon. And yeah it's fun to be able to write with other artists. And more and Gregory. They expect what the Atlantic on its age and it's. It was in an interview on when they college the different perspective writing and and certainly not just for a lot under.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.