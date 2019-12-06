Transcript for Kim Goldman launches new podcast called 'Confronting OJ'

And out to the 25 anniversary of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman the killings the trial that followed and the acquittal of OJ Simpson. Captivated the country now Ron Goldman sisters revisiting the case and I podcast entitled. Confronting OJ. This morning the trial of the century more than two decades leader if it doesn't fit. You must acquit. 25 years ago to date Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were brutally murdered the accused killer. Brown's ex husband football and movie star OJ Simpson. We the jury in the above entitled action find it in an oil jump up. Orenthal James Simpson not guilty at the final letter the jury found Simpson not guilty in a verdict that divided the country and let the goldmans in shock. Now Jim Goldman Ron's sister is keeping the focus on the namely member they lost with the launch of a new park has called come running OJ. This is confronting OJ Simpson I'm your host Campbell and. Kim Goldman is revisiting the trial interviewing everyone from the investigators' to the members of the jury to the star witness Kato Kaelin. Who was living on Simpson's property of the time of the murders. Did you ever talk to Simpson after the murders. The logical community kitchen myself instead you know I was here with two I think you know I don't just kind of shook off. And then it was like biggest he's trying to use me yet for something that I think he could've done. After the bombshell not guilty verdict Simpson was found legally responsible for the deaths in the civil case. Today Simpson says he's happy and healthy after being released from prison in an unrelated case and when he seventeen. The hall of Famer spent nine years behind bars for robbery and kidnapping charges. He recently told the Associated Press quote we don't need to go back and re live the worst day of our lives. Mike beam we I have moved on to what we call the node negative zone we focus on the positives. And that new interview OJ Simpson went ought to say quote a life as fire.

