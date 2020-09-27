Transcript for How Kim Kardashian’s mobile game achieved million-dollar success

It's kinda short notice but wanna come get pressure Hollywood is actually gained about how you work your way. Through Hollywood. Starting as he nobody in him becoming a somebody. My name is Amanda blank him crashing in Hollywood for five years now but I always wanted to be a superstar when I was the little girl I used to put on souls for my grandmother. From my mom my data it's always been my dream what was consenting in the game. How to make in Hollywood. Good thing. See you start up he wrecking other retail store and Kim Kardashian comes and she side is this your store you will then I could really use your house. And so you help her and then. She insights into the apartment that she is going to and then from there she introduced you to a photographer she sets up a photo shoot for use and then she sets you up when a publicist. And that you keep playing and you just keep breaking your way up to feign. Kim is your manager. And all these decisions ultimately it's the connection that I would argue pretty much all Americans and hundreds remind fans. Would like come and play my game and amateur behind making. Closer to download then you're gonna play and before you know it you know hundred bucks and now I've spent why. A lot more money I would wish this. The wrote me. Partnership we have with cam obviously is a closely guarded secret I believe the last article I saw claim can it made eighty million dollars. The reality that is camp. Has blended the physical to digital and nobody else has achieved after the same extent she.

