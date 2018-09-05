Kimmel: Trump 'hasn't read one word' of Iran deal

More
Jimmy Kimmel took a few jabs at President Donald Trump's latest policy decision.
1:31 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kimmel: Trump 'hasn't read one word' of Iran deal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55039320,"title":"Kimmel: Trump 'hasn't read one word' of Iran deal","duration":"1:31","description":"Jimmy Kimmel took a few jabs at President Donald Trump's latest policy decision.","url":"/Entertainment/video/kimmel-trump-hasnt-read-word-iran-deal-55039320","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.