-
Now Playing: Why Bette Midler says she returned to 'Hello, Dolly!'
-
Now Playing: Hello Kitty pop-up
-
Now Playing: ‘House Hunters’ narrator Suzanna Whang dies after breast cancer battle
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown roasts marshmallows with Marshmello
-
Now Playing: Cedric the Entertainer receives the ultimate ‘SSK’ honor
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'Good As You' on 'Strahan Sara and Keke'
-
Now Playing: The 2019 Emmy predictions you need to know
-
Now Playing: Alien enthusiasts head to Area 51 in Nevada
-
Now Playing: Margaret Atwood talks about her new book 'The Testaments'
-
Now Playing: What age should kids wear makeup?
-
Now Playing: Flyers mascot Gritty has dance off with 8-year-old fan
-
Now Playing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter talk new show, 'Mixed-ish'
-
Now Playing: Sylvester Stallone talks ‘Rambo: Last Blood’
-
Now Playing: Elton John adds 7 shows to farewell tour
-
Now Playing: Battle of TV titans as Hollywood gears up for 2019 Emmys
-
Now Playing: Authorities ready for ‘storm Area 51’
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: TV host Cameron Mathison opens up after surgery for kidney cancer
-
Now Playing: ‘Yaz’ returns to Fenway Park
-
Now Playing: Who will win at the 2019 Emmy Awards?
-
Now Playing: ‘Downton Abbey’ cast talks royal family