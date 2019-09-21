Now Playing: Why Bette Midler says she returned to 'Hello, Dolly!'

Now Playing: Hello Kitty pop-up

Now Playing: ‘House Hunters’ narrator Suzanna Whang dies after breast cancer battle

Now Playing: Kane Brown roasts marshmallows with Marshmello

Now Playing: Cedric the Entertainer receives the ultimate ‘SSK’ honor

Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'Good As You' on 'Strahan Sara and Keke'

Now Playing: The 2019 Emmy predictions you need to know

Now Playing: Alien enthusiasts head to Area 51 in Nevada

Now Playing: Margaret Atwood talks about her new book 'The Testaments'

Now Playing: What age should kids wear makeup?

Now Playing: Flyers mascot Gritty has dance off with 8-year-old fan

Now Playing: Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter talk new show, 'Mixed-ish'

Now Playing: Sylvester Stallone talks ‘Rambo: Last Blood’

Now Playing: Elton John adds 7 shows to farewell tour

Now Playing: Battle of TV titans as Hollywood gears up for 2019 Emmys

Now Playing: Authorities ready for ‘storm Area 51’

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: TV host Cameron Mathison opens up after surgery for kidney cancer

Now Playing: ‘Yaz’ returns to Fenway Park

Now Playing: Who will win at the 2019 Emmy Awards?