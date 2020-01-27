Kobe Bryant off the court

More
Bryant was a husband of 19 years and a dad of four daughters. He told Robin Roberts in 2015 his daughters inspired his latest book and shared their feelings about his retirement.
5:38 | 01/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kobe Bryant off the court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:38","description":"Bryant was a husband of 19 years and a dad of four daughters. He told Robin Roberts in 2015 his daughters inspired his latest book and shared their feelings about his retirement.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68554605","title":"Kobe Bryant off the court","url":"/Entertainment/video/kobe-bryant-off-court-68554605"}