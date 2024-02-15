Lashana Lynch: 'You feel something' in new film 'Bob Marley: One Love'

ABC News' DeMarco Morgan sits down with actress Lashana Lynch, who discusses her role as Rita Marley in her new movie "Bob Marley: One Love" and how the Marley family inspired her as a Jamaican.

February 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live