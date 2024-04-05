Lisa Vanderpump talks 'Vanderpump Villa'

Go behind the scenes of former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's latest docudrama, which takes place at an exclusive French estate and will stream on Hulu.

April 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live