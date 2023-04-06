Lizzo is heading to a galaxy far away in the latest episode of 'The Mandalorian'

Plus, a new marketing stunt from designer Jacquemus shows giant purses driving around the streets of Paris, and Barbie is skating her way into theatres this summer in Greta Gerwig's film adaptation.

April 6, 2023

