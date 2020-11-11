Transcript for Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie on 'silver lining' of quarantining during COVID-19: Part 2

The one thing about donkeys, is no matter how much you wash them, they're always dusty. Right? Day 473. At least I'm at Brett's barn and it's not raining, and I get to have all this. I'm not a homeschooler. We actually quarantined with some of our best friends. Wow! Dang it. I had, like, eight boys I had to cook for for two months. So I'm an official grill master. Is it like a James beard chef, maybe? You know. Got my Michelin stars. We were able to put in a garden, grow an enormously large corn patch. Never get bored during a pandemic and plant four acres of sweet corn. But even going to bed at night, sleeping in my bed every night with my wife, I mean, there was a time there where I was literally getting into bed at 8:15 every night, watching a couple shows together and I'd never had that, really, ever in our marriage. It was trying at times. Still haven't killed each other. Close. Close a couple times. But it was fun. I think she's probably excited for me to get back on the road a little bit. There has been a massive silver lining through this pandemic. I discovered my family. There are moments in time when you say, I missed this, this and this because I was trying to be famous and I was trying to be Lionel Richie. So, I missed that soccer game or I missed that Thanksgiving. And all of a sudden, here I am at home with my kids, they're sitting right across the table from me. We definitely knew that. Thank you. And -- We're going to have a bagel. We were homeschooling and virtual learning and that was an all-day event. Shock. We should stick to music. Even though I have an early childhood education degree, I was a horrible homeschooling mother. It's not easy. It was extremely challenging for an industry that is supposed to be in front of and with people, to exist when they couldn't do what they were meant to do. It's been somewhat frustrating for musicians to watch sporting events W figure it out, but us not being able to figure it out, you know? But hopefully we're moving in the right direction. Entertainment, live music -- the things that we do, we'll be the last ones back to work, when? When? We don't know. When I have the opportunity to get back on stage, hard not to get emotional saying it right now. There will be tremendous amounts of emotion. A sigh of relief. It will be another piece of the puzzle put back in to get back to the American way of life that we love and know. Welcome to "American idol." And with stay at home orders all across the nation, we've had to shift the way we make our show. Do you do "American idol" from home? That's -- You know, Lionel and Katy and Ryan, they live in major tropolreas. Well, I live 25 minutes south of Nashville. So, the challenges with me is, my wifi was pretty tricky. Now, I have good enough wifi to, you know, download music and movies and handle my emails, but when you're trying to put on a major network television show from your barn, it got a little tricky. We had people coming out, rewiring and hard wiring wifi. We did, like, Kelly and Ryan at one time and my Turkey's trying to break into my barn. Look at that. Are you kidding me? You can't make this up! Literally in the house. Hey, Luke? That's what makes you country. And the boys are running through. Hey, guys, it's Luke here, coming at you from my barn. "Idol" sent me all this gear. We got like iPhones, got wires ran everywhere. There's my wardrobe spot where my stylist sent me some clothes. And you know, trying to do my own hair best I can. You know, the show must go on and I'm sure everybody doing stuff remotely from home is dealing with challenges. I mean, what a crazy ride and, hey, it's something for the resume. While most concerts have been canceled, country star Keith urban found a creative way to thank the health care workers at the stardust drive-in at Wilson county. I knew there was a way for us to be able to play and help and that's when the drive-in idea came. Who knew there was still drive-ins? But the idea was such a no-brainer because you've got this prebuilt screen, and all you got to do is roll a truck in front of it, and you've got your stage and your audience is in the cars and off we go. I didn't know what to expect, but it ended up being so much fun. I mean, a much more lively tailgate party vibe then what I expected. Thank you so much and god bless the drive-ins. Come on! We were like, all right, what are we going to do for the it's summer, we've been hearing bad news and so, we were like, let's put "One margarita" out. One margarita let people at least drink some margaritas and have some fun. People needed that fun release, and "One margarita" hit right at that time. One margarita two margarita three margari we'll be gone The video was a trip and we had shot the video back in late January, so we're out there filming the video, hugging, dancing with each other, high fiving and -- you know, little did we know, in just, you know, about a month and a half, the D D would change.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.