-
Now Playing: CMA Awards: Luke Bryan
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts presents ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan on getting personal for his ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'
-
Now Playing: George Clooney auctions off motorcycle for charity
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: John C. Reilly says he would be down for a 'Step Brothers' sequel
-
Now Playing: Get ready to watch Shangela from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' work the runway on 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: 'Station 19' star Jason George sounds off
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' celebrates the 15th anniversary of 'Love Actually'
-
Now Playing: The Real Housewives of New Jersey turn 'Goodfellas' in season 9
-
Now Playing: Marshmello and Bastille perform 'Happier' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: John C. Reilly dishes on 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
-
Now Playing: Michael Douglas honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
-
Now Playing: 'Nutcracker' babies have us in the Christmas spirit
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Teresa Giudice discusses her husband's pending deportation
-
Now Playing: Kenan Thompson reacts to Pete Davidson's recent controversy
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' hosts get in the holiday spirit with Snooki
-
Now Playing: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen give relationship advice to 'GMA Day' audience
-
Now Playing: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen talk kids, romance and marriage
-
Now Playing: Idris Elba is People's Sexiest Man Alive and we are not surprised
-
Now Playing: DeMarcus Ware, John Schneider react to 'DWTS' elimination