Transcript for Luke Combs joins the Grand Ole Opry

Would you won't. This is what dreams are made up right here and I like this and see all these people here is if you come here if you'll invest. In the people. In this state. You get back a hundred fold. What you ever give to this place it's been going on for 93 years and it goes on because. This stage represents the entire history of this peace not just what's current. You are killing and it is so much fun to watch. And it's remember. You know being asked to be a member of the opera and it was like a dream and it still feels like victory. Even Tuesday. So on behalf of myself and all our remembers vote passed and president. And future. LuPone if you are now officially the newest member of the grandma. Room stage. People that are group listened to people that if shape he's in Anniston. I just want to say thank you guys thank you to granma read thank you to the fans he got should always remember. That we have that all of us have on the stage. Without you all there is no country music there is no grandma pretty thank you so much for everything that you guys to you for making this possible for guys like us on this stage. Can't wait to sing one more song for you guys tonight. First song.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.