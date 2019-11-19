-
Now Playing: Zackary Momoh discusses role in ‘Harriet’
-
Now Playing: Luke James discusses his new album 'To Feel Love/d'
-
Now Playing: Johnny Gill discusses his new album ‘Game Changer II’
-
Now Playing: King of country music Garth Brooks looks back on his career in new documentary
-
Now Playing: New children's book inspires kids with black men's stories in history
-
Now Playing: Kyle Busch talks about his 2019 NASCAR championship
-
Now Playing: Entertainment Weekly goes behind the scenes of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
-
Now Playing: Paul McCartney announces he will headline Glastonbury music festival next year
-
Now Playing: Heartbreaking elimination for 'Dancing with the Stars' frontrunner
-
Now Playing: Judge has blunt response to guilty parents in college admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: Greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ champions to face off in new tournament
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy James’ preparing to take on the best of the show’s best
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Cameron Mathison opens up about life after surgery to remove tumor
-
Now Playing: A Password To Paradise door-knock surprise
-
Now Playing: Is Tom Hanks nicer than Mr. Rogers?
-
Now Playing: Helena Bonham Carter on how she prepared to play Princess Margaret
-
Now Playing: Hot new celebrity hair trends: Beyonce's braid and more
-
Now Playing: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's post-prison naked pizza party
-
Now Playing: Did Rose hog the door in 'Titanic'?
-
Now Playing: Should Taylor Swift have kept her feud private?