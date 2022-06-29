Manny MUA on his following: ‘People gravitate towards people who just are themselves’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with makeup artist, beauty expert, and entrepreneur Manny MUA about blurring the lines of gender and cosmetics and starring in VH1’s “The Surreal Life” reboot.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live