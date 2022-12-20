'It means the world to me to be a part of this': Frankie Faison on 'Till' film role

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to actor Frankie Faison about his role in "Till," Emmett Till's legacy, the activism of Mamie Till-Mobley and his character's development on the show "The Rookie: Feds."

December 20, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live