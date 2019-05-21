Transcript for Michael Ray on 'Her World or Mine'

It's. It's been my favorite song album cents. He was a demo before we even knew it was going to be I always vessels will be on the record actually before you win it took to cut the songs hoosiers. Its spokesman is what I love about country music it's the real honestly we've all been there we've been on both sides. Well enough to resist the fans are branding their stories and the reason the song as it's written the way that it is. It's so you can put your self and whichever category you'll know who it is because a great country so I feel like allows you to make. Making your story which mission connect to it and helps you through what are some other.

