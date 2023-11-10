Michigan's football coach Jim Harbaugh suspended by NCAA’s Big Ten

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended by the NCAA’s Big Ten conference for the remainder of the season following the sign-stealing investigation.

November 10, 2023

