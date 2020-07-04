Transcript for ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ makes waves around the world: Part 5

Millionaire is a hit show in the United States and Canada, Djibouti, India and Nepal, or 120 countries around the world? Final answer, over 120 koirnts. All millionaires look, and sound, and build tension in the same ways. That's by design. With hosts reading from the same familiar playbook. "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Let's play "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Lock it in? Lock it in. It's locked in. I don't know, I think final answer is better than that. Lock it in. Lock it in. Back in 2000, "20/20's" bill Ritter asked Regis Philbin to critique some of his international colleagues, who've crossed a few border lines themselves. You've now got 2,000. Now Regis, I think he just gave her a big smooch. Yeah, absolutely, he sure did. He's very hands on. I want to get your opinion on this guy, this guy is from Spain. He's flirting with the camera. He sure is. He's Spanish. He's a Casanova. That's the way it is with him. But the German host? The German guy is scary. This guy shakes me up. I couldn't get past $500 with him. Yes, please, let's do it. Hosted by Chris tarrant, the British "Who wants to be a millionaire?" Started it all in 1999. Had its first million-pound winner in November, 2000. You just won one million pounds. But the following year, celebration turned to suspicion when the next big check was handed out. You just won one million. You are the most amazing contestant we've ever, ever had. Well, three people have been arrested in England over allegations of cheating. It has been alleged he and his co-conspirators in the audience used a system of coded coughing to cheat. Charles Ingram was a major in the British army on the brink of becoming a millionaire. All he had to do was answer one more question to win. A number one, followed by 100 zeroes, is known by what name? Googol, Megatron, gigabit, nanomole. It's worth 1 million pounds sterling. I don't think I've heard of a googol. That coughing, though, was it designed to guide major Ingram to the correct answer? Immediately, millionaire staffers were suspicious, as shown in this 2003 documentary, "Millionaire: A major fraud." When the major won his million pounds, it was quite a strange atmosphere in here. Because building up to that there'd been a feeling of disbelief among the crew anyway because we strongly suspected he was cheating. Ingram and his wife Diana were arrested. Charged with conspiring to defraud the show with coughs from Diana Ingram and a pal in the in the audience. The coughing, I mean, who wouldn't detect that? What's wrong with them? You know? I just couldn't get over it. The ingrams were found guilty and fined. They served no jail time. Their accomplice, who asserted he'd had a lifetime persistent cough, also received a suspended sentence. But the scandal gave birth to even more drama. First on the stage. A play in London's west end back in 2018, "Quiz." Guilty or not guilty. And Michael sheen will star as the host in an upcoming miniseries about the scandal, also entitled "Quiz." I'd hope that I'd notice if someone was trying to steal a million quid two feet in front of me. But for the biggest drama, nothing compares to the acclaimed "Slumdog millionaire," where the show served as a framing device in the film. On an American $100 bill, there's a portrait of which American statesman? Benjamin Franklin. It's "C," Benjamin Franklin. An orphan from a Mumbai slum is falsely accused of cheating on the Indian version of the show. When somebody asks me a question I tell them the answer. Traumatic events in Jamal's rough life, seen in flashbacks, give him the information he needs to answer the millionaire questions. History! Well done! With newcomers dev Patel and Frieda pinto playing the leads, the making of the film was a kind of Cinderella story from director Danny Boyle. He put his faith in absolute newcomers. The neophyte cast still a little starstruck as they talked with me backstage at the 2009 golden globes, where the film won four awards. I met sting. She forced me to go, which was great. You forced him to go? I wanted to go but I was too nervous. And the Oscar goes to "Slumdog millionaire." Slumdog won eight oscars in all, including best picture. And finally, the real-life version of "Slumdog millionaire." In 2011, the Indian version of millionaire welcomed to its hot seat sushil Kumar, an earnest and enthusiastic 26-year-old government clerk, earning $120 a month. His family didn't even own a TV set. Which part of the computer is Intel inside associated with? "D," processor. The instantly endearing Kumar saying he wanted to take care of his family by building a new home for them. Saying he wants to help kids in his community who don't have enough opportunities to learn. Who wants to be a millionaire? Well, he did. And then he was.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.