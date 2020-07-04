Transcript for Former ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ winners share their stories: Part 3

When you become an instant millionaire you -- "A," stand under confetti. "B," tell all your friends. "C," see your life change. "D," all of the above. We'll go with "D," all of the above. Let's see what happens. Joe Trela is the youngest million dollar winner in television history. Throughout "Millionaire's" run, contestants were eager to make it into the hot seat. Joel Vincent. Yeah! And once they did, we saw laughter. You're not even kidding around. I'm going to win $1 million. Okay! Do you have a problem with that? No! And tears. I didn't wanna cry. It's a lot of money. Victory and defeat. You just lost a lot of money. It's fresca. You have to be willing to lay it out all on the line if you really want to go for that million dollars. Emotions always high, flying from the millionaire studio into America's living rooms. Whenever I do any kind of performance, there's an emotional quality to it. So if somebody else would get upset or delighted, it's very infectious in that kind of environment. Viewers came along for the ride wherever it led. The childhood prank known as a "Wet Willie" involves putting a wet finger in someone's what? Anywhere you want to put it, max. Contestants entertained. I know you wanna leave me but I refuse to let you go And gave their public cause for celebration. "A," final answer Regis. He just made a million dollars! So many at home hoping to watch ordinary folks turn into millionaires. I was a guy living in a town 1,000 people in rural west Virginia. I'm going to go with nome, "B". Final answer? I've got no other. Let's go with nome, Regis. It's a big one, isn't it? Huge. You could lose $93,000. Easy come, easy go. But, you don't. You win $250,000! In 1999, a quarter million was the show's first big prize won by a fiddle player from West Virginia. As Doug van gundy instantly became the most famous man in his home state. After the show had aired, I got postcards from all over America, from west virginians who had seen the show and said, "Hey, thanks for representing our state in a good way on national TV." And that was a real moving thing. I must have done 30 or 40 morning zoo kind of A.M. Drive time radio shows. Got to hang out with cast members from ABC shows and be at a party with drew Carey. From the hot seat to a hot commodity, everyone was buzzing about Doug and the big bucks he'd won. Rosie o'donnell was a huge fan of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" And she would talk about it on her morning talk show all the time. A couple of weeks later I was at home and I get a phone call from my mother-in-law in Pennsylvania and she said, "Turn on the T.V. Rosie o'donnell is talking about you." Carol Burnett was, "I like that guy from West Virginia. He seemed just so happy about winning and so genuine." And that's a surreal experience. Millionaire changed my life. Doug's win was huge for millionaire, but the million-dollar question remained. Darn it, it's "M.A.S.H." Would anyone ever take home the top prize? I'm gonna walk away. Oh, my gosh. All right, fine. November 19th, 1999 -- John carpenter. Hey, John. -- Had that question's final answer. I'd like to call my parents right now. Our friends at AT&T will get your dad on the line. Hi, dad. Hi. I don't really need your help. I just wanted to let you know that I'm gonna win the million dollars. Because the U.S. President that appeared on "Laugh-in" is Richard Nixon. That's my final answer. Well, my gosh. What can I say except, Debby, you're going to Paris and this is the final answer heard all around the world, he's won a million dollars. The first ten millionaires were men. When would a woman win big? Well, our returning contestant Nancy Christy from Tulsa, Oklahoma, that's who. Going for $100 here. "The sound of music." You got it for $100. Going for $300. "A," human sexuality. $16,000. If I were a rich woman. $64,000. Grunion, final answer. You're one away from a million dollars. Who did artist grant wood use as the model for the farmer in his classic painting "American gothic"? When I saw that million-dollar question come up, I thought, "Oh, my gosh. I've just won a million dollars. "'Cause I know this cold." Why? Because once upon a time, she'd dressed up as the wife from the painting. Her million dollar question, who was the model for the man? "C," and that's my final answer. We have our first woman as a millionaire! My heart just stopped. It was amazing. Tears came to my eyes. I just screamed out loud, and -- it was great. When somebody wins, I go crazy. It's because it's been bottled up. It's like a cork popping on a bottle of champagne. Nancy Christy made history as the first woman to win $1 million on a TV game show. It was exciting. It was nerve-racking. It was life-changing and I'd do all again in a heartbeat. Bob house, a school teacher from suches, Georgia, hoped he would too would ace this million dollar quiz. It really hits you when suddenly the lights go down, and you can't see the studio audience. You're literally sitting across from Regis. You realize you're really on the show. People really are watching it somewhere. So the pressure goes up a little bit. If it's wrong I'm the goat, and that would be b-a-a-a-d. No, that would be $468,000. I'm gonna go with "C," Isaac newton. He's going with "C," Isaac newton. Going for the million. Could walk out of here with $0,000. Final answer? Final answer. He won a million dollars! Becoming an instant millionaire could truly make dreams come true. I had earned my private pilot's license when I was a senior in high school. So I'd always thought it'd be nice to have my own plane. Well, suddenly, I had this cash that allows that to happen and so I bought a Cessna 172, and I still have it today. So thank you, Regis. Bob never quit his day job. Two decades later, he's celebrating 25 years as a high school teacher. I'm teaching at lumpkin county high school in beautiful dahlonega, Georgia. I'm living in the north Georgia mountains, and just surrounded by national forest and just enjoying all of it. Including going down to my plane and flying around when I want to. You know, people tell you money can't buy you happiness, but it will give you peace of mind. You just won a million dollars! Just 15 questions. Just 15 questions between you and $1 million. You've just won a million dollars! 20 years, 13 millionaires, and a game show that can change lives forever. But you got the answer right! Oh, my god! Life looks different today? It's a lot different today than it was yesterday. That's for sure.

