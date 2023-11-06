Missy Elliot leads the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 class

The first female rapper to receive the honor was joined by a number of acts. Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan and Willie Nelson were also honored.

November 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live