Transcript for Morgan Wallen enjoying being a first-time CMA nominee

Dare I say that that you might be the odds on favorite to take moments he made some are and I don't jinx me man. I don't know but you know it's. Everybody that's nominated or have had you know really really great years too so it's is an honor to be part of that group. I really respect and appreciate. Those guys and girls and it's. You know I'd be something that that I've really cherish and really mean a lot to me if we want but if we don't in also acknowledges there's appreciate the nomination and now subject to. I get to experience you know the what this means on the on every day basis you know I get to see everywhere on roan to to kind of see first hand what well winning is you know. So it's. It's cold for me either way but obviously out really really when. Lots of bodies are nominated this year too so who are you pull in floor. I don't know man I think I'm I'm a huge air churchmen and now he's never won that award. So I thank market. That one person that really want to win a B him. If it occurs he's your good buddy hardy also up for what of the big ones yes on the years. Yeah obviously I don't want him win that you know that song is. To me from the minute he showed me he's him that song before anyone had it where no I think he showed it to me he said nothing and let likes him that this now is like. What it was like how would you not sensing that about hot immediately right this is offs. And but whatever in and it worked out worked out once I hope things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.