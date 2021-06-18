'Mother of the Mic' MC Sha-Rock helped pioneer women in hip-hop: Part 1

In the late 1970s and early 80s, women played a foundational role in hip-hop. MC Sha-Rock earned a spot with the &quot;Funky Four Plus One,&quot; making her one of hip-hop's first female MC's.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live