Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Newcomer Jimmie Allen on his first No. 1 song, 'Best Shot'
That's that's fun man it's it's. I realize how many people in new song until the first time. I have to start song no such thing as suitably the first course Japan. Ran out people start screaming in the first time it happened I stopped playing just like. And they just took the song stars and a whole SARS cases. This is crazy legs that's that's been the cool thing about about Bob that I perform and that's.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:26","description":"Newcomer Jimmie Allen talks about performing his debut, multi-week No. 1 song, \"Best Shot\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"63084316","title":"Newcomer Jimmie Allen on his first No. 1 song, 'Best Shot'","url":"/Entertainment/video/newcomer-jimmie-allen-song-best-shot-63084316"}