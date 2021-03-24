Transcript for D-Nice remembers day he was struck with inspiration

Derek Jones a better known as DJD nice remembers the day he was hit with inspiration. I was at home and his feeling like a little bit lost I woke up that morning and decided to log on to wow hygiene and from that moment an epic virtual dance party was born club quarantine. Don't think people. You didn't hear rocket with a right now this is absolutely insane. Every week attracting more and more people including celebrities like Stevie Wonder Michelle Obama. And Oprah Winfrey. Hub Florentino how people and students fear and uncertainty around them. As we passed a one year anniversary of the lockdown there are some reasons for hope vaccines are being rolled out by the millions. That's been important to provide like just the source of inspiration to people can go.

