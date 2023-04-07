By the Numbers: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift tours

A look at the numbers behind the road to the expected first-ever $1 billion dollar tours from Beyonce or Taylor Swift as the live music industry makes a comeback.

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live