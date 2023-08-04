By the Numbers: ‘Suits’ surges on Netflix

A look at the numbers behind the legal drama series “Suits” setting records for streaming viewership four years after the last new episodes aired.

August 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live