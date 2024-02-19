'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' win multiple awards at the BAFTAs

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awarded "Oppenheimer" seven wins, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Emma Stone snagged Best Actress for her role in "Poor Things."

February 19, 2024

