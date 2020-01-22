Pamela Anderson weds producer Jon Peters in an ultra-private ceremony

It is the fifth marriage for both the former "Baywatch" star, 52, and the 74-year-old film producer.
0:17 | 01/22/20

Pamela Anderson weds producer Jon Peters in an ultra-private ceremony
The fifth time in any charm for Pamela Anderson. Anderson has tied the knot with Hollywood producer Don Peters. Marking her fifth marriage the couple briefly date in the eighties and Peterson in a statement quote there are beautiful girls everywhere I. I can't might picked up for the 35 years I've only when it MO.

