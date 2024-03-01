‘Past Lives’ director Celine Song on how fate inspired her Oscar-nominated film

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Oscar-nominated writer/director Celine Song about “inyun,” the Korean concept for encounters formed over many lifetimes, and how it inspired this love story.

March 1, 2024

