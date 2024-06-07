Pat Sajak wraps up legendary career as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

After over 40 years hosting ''Wheel of Fortune,'' Pat Sajak retires and marks the end of a legendary career.

June 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live