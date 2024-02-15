'Peanuts' first Black character makes his debut

Franklin, the first Black character from the iconic "Peanuts" by Charles Schultz, is getting his own special, "Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin" streaming Friday.

February 15, 2024

